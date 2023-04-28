Abiola Alaba Peters (AAP ) Bags Recognition Awards For “Outstanding News Journalist”

Published:

The office of Mr. Nigeria International in collaboration with a Lagos based NGO, Making-A-Difference (M.A.D) Initiative yesterday recognized former New Telegraph journalist, Abiola Alaba Peters AAP with an honorary award.





The excited editor and publisher of Zebra News, while announcing the news of the award on his social media pages, thanked the organizers of the award and promised to continue to use his pen towards the service and development of humanity, especially the vulnerable.





He also revealed that the award which was presented to him by Mr. Afolabi Solebo, the General Manager of Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) was following his passion and dedication to journalism over the years.





Below is his full post;





“Yesterday, I had the rare opportunity of been honoured alongside successful and well respected Nigerians. The office of Mr. Nigeria International and Making-A-Difference (M.A.D) Initiative considered me worthy of bagging “Outstanding News Journalist” Award. This is a privilege I do not take for granted, while I dedicate this award to my two beautiful kids, Omodesire and Boluwatife. I promised to keep the flame of journalism burning, by been the voice of the voiceless. To the organizers, I say thank you, and to the entire M.A.D team led by King Ajewole Emmanuel Odunayo, I am thankful, keep doing more for Nigeria and your continent, Africa.”





Other awardees are Hon. Emmanuel Bamgboye, Chairman, Mushin Local Government, Hon. Aruwe Tubosun, Vice-Chairman, Mushin Local Government, Hon. Barakat Bakare, Eng. Funmi Ayinke, Hon. Sogo Osikoya, Hon. Yinka Kazeem Esho, Hon. Oluwatoyin Moses Fayinka, Mr. Tunde Jakande, Rasheedat Ajibade, Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, Singer, Jodie, Mrs Toyin Suarau, Hon. Owolabi Falana, Mr. Shine Gabienu, among others.

