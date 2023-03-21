Yahoo Boy Arraigned For Obtaining N104m Gets N1m Fine, Forfeits Properties

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command, has arraigned one Aiosa Kelvin Orhue before Justice C.E. Nwecheonwu of the FCT High Court, Kuje, Abuja on a three count charge bordering on love scam.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Nwechonwu consequently convicted and sentenced the defendant to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N1, 000,000 (One Million Naira) only.

He is also to forfeit a three bedroom semi-detached duplex located in Edo state, a Lexus E350 saloon car, the sum of N19,000,000 (Nineteen Million Naira Only) domiciled in Zenith Bank Account number 2256646614, all furniture in above mentioned house, the sum of $1,858.67 (One Thousand Eight Hundred and Fifty Eight Dollars, Sixty Seven Cents)domiciled in Access Bank account number 1605720548, the sum of $1,000 (One Thousand Dollars only) domiciled in Access Bank account number 1478704498, iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung A31.







