Will APC Federal Government Do Well For APC Governed Delta State? By Akpo Sobotie

The answer to the above question is a loud Nooooo! An APC Federal government will not in any way augur well for an APC governed Delta State. This question and the answer to it have become necessary because of the kite being flown by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State that the people should vote for the APC in Saturday’s governorship election because a Delta State ruled by APC will benefit from a federal government run by the APC. This is false and nothing can be farther than the truth. Deltans must think and beware and they must not fall for this trick.

There is absolutely no connection between good governance in a state and the federal government irrespective of the party in power at both state and federal. So far, the APC has been a disaster since 2015 and Nigerians are actually in a hurry to get rid of the party. But what happened in last Saturday’s presidential election was electoral robbery during which the APC stole power in broad day light at gun point. That victory does not reflect acceptance by Nigerians.

Let us go back to the question of whether an APC Federal government will do well for an APC run Delta State. Again, the answer is an emphatic nooooo. The APC has been in charge of Nigeria since 2015 and Nigeria’s poorest states with the worst record of development indices are APC states such as Zamfara, Sokoto, Kogi, Niger, Ekiti, Ondo, Yobe, etc. These are not only the most wretched places, but also the most unsafe places. Workers in these states are owed salaries for up to fifteen months. They lack access to water, electricity, hospitals and schools. They have no roads and insecurity prevent their people from going to farms and markets. Yet, they are states ruled by the APC that also controls the federal government. How has that been beneficial to them? Kaduna State despite being central to the history of Nigeria is suffering under an APC governor. Massive unemployment, job loss, insecurity, hunger and chaos have become the character of that once beautiful state.

Out of the three or five states that pay workers’ salaries regularly only Lagos State belongs to the APC. The others are of the PDP. Even Cross River State that jumped into bed with the APC has joined the league of Nigeria’s wretched states. So Deltans should not be deceived by the story that an APC federal government will do well for an APC run Delta State. It is a lie. The APC has brought Nigeria nothing but pains reflected in corruption, hunger, insecurity, death, unemployment and other unimaginable ills.

Deltans must not make the mistake of voting for the APC’s Ovie Omo-Agege because that will be doom. Remember Omo-Agege is a tool in the hand of those destroying Nigeria. He will only replicate hell in Delta State. An Omo-Agege government will not pay workers’ salaries. Omo-Agege will borrow more money than Buhari borrowed in Nigeria’s name. Omo-Agege will destabilize Delta State because he is not only a dictator, but hates the other ethnic groups in Delta State. Because he wants our votes, he is all over Delta State abusing Governor Okowa and Hon. Oborevwori. He is also promising Deltans everything, but he will end up doing nothing. He is a gbogboloshe governor who thinks he can do everything, but he will end up doing nothing. Deltans beware.

An APC federal government will not guarantee anything good for an APC Delta State.

