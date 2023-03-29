Why We're Inviting Portable For Questioning..Police

Published:

The Ogun State Police Command has disclosed plans to use minimum force to arrest controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, a.k.a Portable.

On Tuesday, a video showing the singer resisting arrest in his bar in Ogun State went viral.

Portable could be seen challenging policemen to disclose the reason for the attempted arrest.

But the state police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained to the BBC that the singer had refused to honour police invitation on five occasions over a petition by a young studio owner who said Portable and his boys beat him to a stupor and locked his studio

