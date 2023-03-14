Why We Closed Lagos Intl Airport Runway For 8 Weeks..FAAN

Published:

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said that runways 18R and 36L at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos will be closed down for 8 weeks for maintenance.

The agency made the announcement on Monday, March 13, adding that normal airlines’ activities would not be affected as the taxi way B-18L would be used for all flight operations.

The statement read;

“This is to notify the public that runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos has been closed for 8 weeks for Maintenance work to carried out.

“Taxi way B-18L will be used for all flight operations.”

