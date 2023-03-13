We'll Provide You With All The Information You Need..INEC Assures LP Counsels

Published:

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu today assured the Labour Party’s Legal Team that the Commission will provide all the documents it requested for to prosecute its case.

He said: “INEC has nothing to hide. Documents available at the HQ will be given immediately. We are meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners today and we will discuss how other documents at the state level could also be made available to you speedily.





The Labour Party’s Legal Team was at the INEC HQ to discuss modalities for obtaining the documents.

Share This