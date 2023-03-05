We have Paid All Policemen Election Duty Allowances..FPRO

Published:

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to clear the air on the alleged non-payment of elections allowances to police personnel who participated in the elections held on Saturday, 25th February, 2023. The Force wishes to confirm in stong terms that it has paid all its personnel the election allowances as the mandate for the payment of the allowances due to all Police Officers has been issued and all lodgements have been made to respective Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) for onward payment to Police Officers banking with them. It is, however, astonishing to read in the news that some Police Officers have been denied the payment of their accrued allowances; and such delay has not gone down well with the force.





In that note, the Force urges all Officers and Men who are yet to receive payment of the election allowances to take up such matters with their respective banks to ensure that the process of resolving the issues responsible for the delays is fast-tracked.





It is pertinent to reaffirm that issues of non-payment should not be ascribed to the Force as the Police Account and Budget Office has done the needful and preparations are underway to pay the second tranche of election allowances for the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections next week. We are not unaware of the antics of some mischief makers peddling false publications through their paid bloggers hellbent on dragging the Force in the mud for flimsy issues.





The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in prioritizing the welfare of our officers and men, which is paramount, and bequeathing to them improved standard of living and better welfare.





