Two Nigerians Arrested With Cocaine In India

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested for concealing 167 capsules of cocaine in their stomach at the Mumbai airport in India.

According to Indian TV on Tuesday, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said the two passengers were arrested by police after arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport from Lagos via Addis Ababa on Friday.

The DRI officials took them to court and demanded that they be examined by a doctor because they may have hidden drugs in their bodies.

According to him, a medical examination confirmed that the two Nigerians were hiding cocaine in their stomachs and that they purged 167 capsules over three days.

According to the DRI official, the capsules contained a total of 2.97 kg of cocaine worth Rs 29.76 crore and the two were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, a court remanded them in judicial custody.