Two Confirmed Dead As LASTMA Gives Update On Train , BRT Bus Crash In Lagos ( Videos )

SITUATION REPORT REGARDING A ROAD ACCIDENT AT PWD BUS STOP OFF OLD WORKS ROAD.

On arrival of the agency's response team at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a Viale BRT bus with an unknown registration number and a train was involved in an accident at the above mentioned address.

Investigation gathered revealed that the immediate cause of the incident was due to reckless driving on the part of the BRT bus driver while trying to beat the train traffic signal before the moving train rammed into the BRT bus.

Unfortunately, two adults were confirmed dead and several people seriously injured.





The injured victims have been administered first aid treatment by the agency's medical team (paramedics) and LASAMBUS officials, well stabilized and being transported to trauma center at LASUTH Ikeja for further treatment.

The agency's LRT at Cappa alongside LRT at C3, LRU paramedics at C3, Onipanu, Cappa, LASAMBUS officials, Nigeria Police Force, LASTMA, LNSC and Nigerian Army are responders present at the scene of incident.

Operation ongoing

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu

PS LASEMA





