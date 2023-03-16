Two Brothers Arrested For Murdering Uncle's Maiguard, Son In Enugu

Published:

The police in Enugu state have arrested two brothers namely Chinedu Nnaona aged 25 and Maduabuchi Nnaona aged 21, both of Onuakpaka, Ndiagu-Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, says their arrest is sequel to an earlier report received at Nkanu West Police Division on March 12 at about 11.30am alleging the m¥rder of one Christian Ngene (male and adult), who is the security guard and caretaker of the hometown residence of the suspects’ uncle (name withheld) at the mentioned address, and his 12 years old son, Promise Ngene.





Ndukwe said upon receipt of the report, police Operatives of the Division swiftly moved to the scene, found and evacuated the lifeless bodies of the victims to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by doctors and their remains deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Two (2) knives, two (2) hand gloves, and broken pieces of a concrete baluster, used by the suspects to perfect the act, were recovered at the scene.





‘’Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects confessed to the crime, stating that they conspired and left Port-Harcourt, Rivers State where they reside with their parents, and went to the mentioned home address, with the sole aim of stealing and selling their uncle's Mitsubishi Grandis car, parked in his said hometown compound.

To perfect their plan, they procured the knives, proceeded to the building in the early morning hours of 12/03/2023, and scaled the fence to gain access into the compound.

And to further gain access into the main building to get the car's key, they used the baluster to attack the security guard in order to get the building's keys from him. He resisted, but they overpowered and used the knives to severally stab him to death.'





They went ahead to stab and murder his said son, who was sleeping, to avoid their being exposed by him. They then gained access and ransacked the entire building in search of the car key, but were unsuccessful.

