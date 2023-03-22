Tinubu Travelled Out To Rest, Not Ill...Spokesman

Published:

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has debunked speculations the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been rushed abroad for medical treatment.

The media has been awash with news of the former Lagos governor’s alleged illness and how he was flown to London, United Kingdom, late on Tuesday night.

The development is coming hours after Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, filed a petition at the election tribunal to challenge the outcome of Saturday’s presidential poll that produced the president-elect.

This is not the first time the president-elect would be rumoured to have been rushed abroad for treatment.

A similar scenario was reported last August shortly before the commencement of the electioneering campaign.

Reacting to the news of Tinubu’s illness on Wednesday, the APC PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, denied the allegation, saying his principal only went to rest abroad.

Onanuga also noted that he would also use the opportunity of vacation to go for Umrah (lesser Hajj) after observing the annual Muslim fast.

He said, “Which Asiwaju is ill. Was he not seen when he went to cast his vote? Does he look like a sick man? The man just travelled on vacation. He went to take a rest. I think he wants to use the opportunity to observe Ramadan outside the country and move to Umrah from there before returning to Nigeria.

“This man has been on the move since last year and, sincerely, deserves all the rest he can get. His office will soon issue a statement.”

The Chief spokesman for the APC PCC, Festus Keyamo, also shared Onanuga’s position on the issue.

Keyamo noted that the people spreading the rumour were those who are still nursing their wounds after losing out in the election.

“Please help us tell those flying the news around that the election has ended. What they are doing now is campaigning after the election. They should leave Asiwaju alone. He deserves some rest after the election,” he said.

Asked which country Tinubu visited for his vacation, Keyamo claimed that he cannot immediately confirm as of the time of reporting.

He stated, “I cannot confirm. But all I can tell you is that Asiwaju is hale and hearty.”





