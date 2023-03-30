They Wanted Me To Change Abia Result But I Refused...FUTO VC

Published:





Prof. Nnenna Oti, Returning Officer for the Abia State governorship election, has confessed that she was offered bribe to manipulate the election.

Exactly a week ago, Alex Otti of Labour Party was declared winner of the governorship poll.

Prof Oti was speaking during a reception held in her honor by staff and students of Federal University of Technology Owerri

She said despite all the pressure mounted on including mouth watering financial indcucements she was not ready to compromise her conscience and the principles she has always stood for

