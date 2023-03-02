They Have Stolen My Mandate...Natasha Akpoti Cries Out

Published:

The Kogi Central Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has rejected the results of the senatorial election for manipulations of the processes, doctoring of figures, cancellation of polling units where she won and invasion of many polling units by armed thugs loyal to APC.

In a statement on Wednesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the electoral process in Okene Local Government was highly manipulated in connivance with the electoral officials.

According to her, the APC thugs invaded many polling units in Okene and chased out voters and snatched ballot boxes which were filled in private residence.

“APC in collaboration with INEC officials disregarded electoral guidelines, fraudulently rigged Okene Local Government area with a high number of over-voting. The results of the 11 wards in Okene Local Government were highly doctored.”

She said the returning officer of Ajaokuta LGA was harassed and coerced by officials of Kogi State Government and APC to cancel 12 polling units in Ajaokuta LGA where she won with a wide margin and declared the results of the 12 polling units inconclusive.

Speaking further she stated that in Okehi Local Government Area, APC thugs invaded the three wards of Oboroke Uvete, Oboroke Eba ward i & ii and burnt 20 polling units where she won with high margin.

“Despite APC rigging scheme, Barr. Natasha won Ajaokuta with 1, 355 votes lead. To ensure the apc candidate is announced at all cost, the 1,355 votes lead in Ajaokuta was forcefully reduced to 878.

“Despite the 12 polling units that were forcefully canceled and declared inconclusive in Ajaokuta LGA and the 20 polling units where election did not hold in Oboroke, Okehi local government area, the returning officer for Kogi central senatorial election was coersed to announce APC candidate as the winner with 365 votes lead,” she stated.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan said the good people of Nigeria should know that the INEC guidelines were flagrantly disregarded in Kogi Central to subvert the will of the good people of Kogi Central.

“It should be noted that the apc candidate was announced as the winner when 12 polling units with high number of voters were declared inconclusive in Ajaokuta lga and 20 polling units where election did not hold in Oboroke, Okehi LGA.

“Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan rejects the results and calls on INEC to review the results and declare her as the rightful winner of the 2023 Kogi central senatorial elections for this is the only act that gets justice for the people of Kogi central senatorial district,” the social entrepreneur stated.

Barr. Natasha appreciated the good people of Kogi central who came out to vote for her “despite the threat and intimidation” and stood firm in many areas, assuring them of recovering their mandate.

Share This