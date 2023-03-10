There’re Plans To Cause Chaos After Guber Polls, DSS Warns

Published:

The Department of State Services, DSS, has said there are plans to cause a total breakdown of law and order in the country.

The secret police said the plot was designed for execution after the governorship and state assembly elections.

In a statement released on Wednesday by Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, the DSS decried the “unnecessary palpable political tension” in parts of the country.

The statement read: “It is observed that some of the players are at daggers drawn with one another. The development holds dire consequences to national peace and stability.“”It is in view of these that the Service warns politicians and their supporters to engage constructively.

“Everyone is advised to shun fake news, hate speech and such other utterances that may be inimical to peaceful co-existence. Election should not be seen as a do-or-die affair. There is no basis for anyone to take laws into their hands.





“This is even more so that aggrieved persons can take advantage of our courts and seek redress. We should have faith in our institutions. Over this election period, the Service has remained committed to providing conducive environment for a peaceful exercise.

“In this regard, it separately and in collaboration with sister agencies, carried out mop-up operations to thwart nefarious plans and activities of undesirable elements to outrightly undermine the electoral processes.

“For hitch-free gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, the Service has partnered with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the required peace is maintained before, during and after the exercises.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Service will work to make sure that no person or group, no matter how highly placed, disrupts the scheduled elections in any part of the Federation. It is committed to the safety and security of citizens who may wish to go out to exercise their civic responsibility.”

The DSS called on all Nigerians to abide by the rules of the Electoral Act and extant guidelines.

