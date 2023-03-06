Soldier Runs Amok, Kills Base Commander, Self

Published:

A soldier of the Nigerian Army, Lance Corporal Nwobodo Chinoso, has shot dead the Commander of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Rabah in Sokoto State, Lt. Sam Oladapo.

The incident happened at the weekend.

Chinoso, also shot the FOB Rabah Command Sergeant Major (CSM), Sgt. Iliyasu Inusa, and another private soldier, Attahiru Mohammed, after he had killed Oladapo.

PRNigeria further gathered that, after gunning down his army colleagues, Chinoso thereafter committed suicide by opening fire on himself.

But credible military sources in Sokoto when contacted, however could not ascertain the mental stability of the trigger-happy soldier.

One of the sources told PRNigeria that, “At the moment, the Commander 8 Division Garrison and Commander 26 Battalion are at the location.

“They have made efforts to move the corpse of the slain personnel to the Usmanu Dan Fodio Teaching Hospital, even as they have since ordered an investigation into the cause of the incident”.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a top military officer in Sokoto, told PRNigeria that, “The soldier who killed his FOB Commander at Rabah, and two other colleagues of his, may perhaps be battling operational and psychological stress.

“It is something that is common with military personnel. But that's not a justification for any of our soldiers to go haywire. Definitely, necessary action will be taken to forestall a recurrence.”





(PRNigeria)

Share This