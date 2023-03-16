Sanwo-Olu Has My Backing , Oba Of Lagos Tells Visiting LP Candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Published:

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, today paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, at his palace in Iga-Iduganran, Lagos State.

The governorship candidate shared pictures from the visit via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

He wrote, “ I was accompanied by my father and team to visit and pay our respects to the Oba of Lagos, we indigenous Lagosians will always respect and revere our traditional rulers, and I look forward to working with them to build a better Lagos.”

But CKN News gathered that the Oba told the LP candidate point blank that he supports Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of APC to win the election

Updated

The Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu, has assured Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will win on Saturday.

Oba Akiolu spoke when the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, visited the Iga-Iduganran palace to make his intentions known.

While Akiolu hailed Rhodes-Vivour for his courage and persistence, he however insisted that Sanwo-Olu would be victorious in Saturday’s poll.

He said: “I declared my support for Sanwo-Olu because I believe in him and the Lord has said it is Sanwo-Olu who will win.

“For you Gbadebo, the future is open to us. God will not kill you, there is nothing wrong in you contesting. All of those contesting are my children. God should help us to make the state better. When Sanwo-Olu wins, the government will involve all of us, there is no winner takes all, and God will grant him long life.”



On LP candidate’s visit to the palace, Oba Akiolu described it as a walk in the right direction, saying: “He is a citizen of Nigeria, it is his right to come to his father since I’m the father of all. It is however said we are equal in the eyes of God but we are not equal in the love of God.

“I have also advised him as a young man. Politicians don’t fight, they only disagree, there’s nothing wrong with him wanting to be governor, but I have told him where I stand. He should not relent after this contest but I am fully behind Sanwo-Olu.”

On the alleged statement that ‘Lagos is a no man’s land’, the monarch said such should not be heard of and urged Lagosians to eschew any act of electoral violence but embrace peace in discharging their civil duty.

“By the grace of God, there is no reason we should quarrel with ourselves. The people should come out en-masse and be very peaceful while performing their constitutional duties. There should be no harassment of anyone, we are all part and parcel of this country.”

The royal father also stressed that Nigeria’s future is bright and will begin to witness positive changes when the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, assumes office.

He also enjoined politicians to keep to their electoral promises to the people as ‘they are answerable to God’.

He added that the endsars protest would not have turned out the way it did if the government had played its part.

Speaking on behalf of the LP candidate, Adekoyejo Rhodes reiterated the party’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful election.

“It’s not about fight, let the election go in peace, if God says they win, we would accept, we just want to make sure everything goes peacefully, ” he said.

