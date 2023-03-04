Sani Abacha's Son Dies In Abuja

Published:

Abdullahi Abacha, the second to the last son of the late Nigerian military ruler Sani Abacha, has died aged 36.

Family sources confirmed the death on Saturday, saying Mr Abacha died peacefully in his sleep at the family’s Nelson Mandela Street residence, Abuja.

“He was hale and hearty last night, but was found dead this morning. He died peacefully in his sleep,” said a source.

It was gathered that the funeral prayer would hold by 4pm at the National Mosque, Abuja on Saturday.

Born in 1987, the deceased was one of the nine children left behind by the late military leader.

