Recuperating Ex Green Eagles Player Henry Nwosu Thank Gov Sanwoolu For Coming To His Aide

Published:

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu has visited recuperating former Super player Henry Nwosu

Nwosu who was critically ill until his plight was brought to the attention of the Governor who did not only requested he be relocated to Lagos and given the best of healthcare but also built him a house





Mr Nwosu thanked the the governor for the kind gesture extended to him

Henry Nwosu's detoriating health was made public by his team mate Mr Segun Odegbami

Also on the entourage of the Governor was Mr Bestman Nze-Jumbo

Share This