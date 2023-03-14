Prof Felix Akpan Of UNICAL Stabbed To Death

Published:

The Police Command in Cross River has confirmed the recovery of the body of a Professor of Political Science with the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Felix Akpan.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, said the body was discovered on Sunday with multiple stabs in his apartment at Plot 181, Duke Town Close, State Housing in Calabar.

Ugbo said that arrests have been made while the matter is still under investigation.

“We have a suspect in custody who claims to be a friend of the deceased (Prof. Akpan). He said he does not know what happened to him or who stabbed him to death.

“Our crack team of detectives have already swung into action, we will soon get to the root of the matter by unravelling who the killer is,” she assured.

Meanwhile, a source who pleaded anonymity, said that the deceased, a former dean of Students Affairs in UNICAL, had a guest on Saturday but left very early on Sunday to Akampka before his remains were found.

“He had a male guest who came visiting at the weekend, but the person left very early on Sunday at about 5:00 am.

“A lady who stays in the compound said that she heard a loud scream the same day the visitor who has now been confirmed to be a friend left his apartment and alerted people in the neighbourhood about the noise.

“Perhaps, he forgot something that made him come back to the victim’s house, where he was apprehended and taken to Prof’s apartment where we saw the lifeless body of Prof. Akpan with multiple stabs,” he said.

