Presidential Election: I Never Said I Will Fight And Bleed To Death.. Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has again called on the “Obidient” family and all men and women of goodwill to remain calm, prayerful and alert to the events in the country.

Speaking Friday through his Media Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, Obi urged Nigerians to ignore the news being circulated where he was quoted as saying that he never lost an election; that he would fight and “bleed to death until” his mandate is restored; that he would drag “INEC until there will be no life left in them”; that he was “looking forward to jailing all that partook in this scam and fraud called election”, among others.

Obi described the news as not only false, but also mischievous, misleading and out of character.

He said that insofar as he believed that the election was gravely flawed, as being attested to by everybody that was part of the process, at he would continue to pursue the recovery of the stolen mandate through the legal process.

“I have worked through similar paths in the past and was successful. I shall follow the same path without endangering the relative peace in the country, which is actually what those election riggers are striving desperately to upset,” Obi said.

