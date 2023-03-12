Sunday, 12 March 2023

Popular South African Artiste Collapse, Dies On Stage

Published: March 12, 2023


 

Popular South African Amapiano artist, Costa Titch has sadly passed away after collapsing on stage.

The 27-year-old reportedly had a seizure and collapsed on stage while performing at the Ultra music concert at Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg Saturday, March 11th.

Costa had shared a poster on his IG page advertising the event Just 11 hours ago. 

Costa entered the entertainment industry as a dancer, but over time he transformed and became a rapper/singer.

He recently got signed to Akon's music label. Too sad!


