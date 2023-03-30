Popular Ibadan Club Owner Sunday Adepoju Arraigned For N31m Fraud

Published:

The owner of De Rock Club in Ibadan, Adepoju Sunday, alias SSG was on Wednesday, March 29, arraigned before Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Oyo State.

Spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwajuren said Adepoju was arrested on August 31, 2022, alongside 21 other suspected internet fraudsters, in an intelligence-driven operation carried out by the operatives of its Ibadan Zonal Command.

He was arrested with a 2020 Range Rover HSE Sports Utility Vehicle, an iPhone 13 Pro Max and Hp laptop, among others. The anti-graft agency said the defendant was arraigned on two separate charges for his alleged involvement in cybercrime and obtaining money under false pretense to the tune of N31,821,000.

The first charge, containing eight counts, bordered on identity theft, obtaining COVID–19 and unemployment benefits from the United States of America Government, while the other 19 counts are premised on transfer of proceeds of crime to one Owoade David.

Investigations revealed that Adepoju, 36, who claimed to be a graduate of Industrial Chemistry of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Osun State had, during the COVID–19 pandemic allegedly swindled the American government and unsuspecting American citizens thousands of dollars.

The defendant pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to him. Consequently, the prosecution counsel, Mabas Mabur asked the court for a trial date and that the suspect be remanded pending the determination of the case.

Counsel to the defendant, Olaniyi George, informed the court that he has filed two separate bail applications on behalf of his client and prayed the court to grant the defendant bail.

Mabur told the court to reject the applications on the grounds that the defendant is a flight risk who has pending charges against him in other law courts.

Justice Agomoh thereafter adjourned the matter till April 18 for ruling and ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Agodi Correctional facility.

Share This