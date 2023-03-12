Police Rescue 14 Kidnapped Victims After 68 Days

Published:





The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued 14 kidnap victims who had been in captivity for 68 days.

The spokesperson for the command, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the victims were rescued by the police tactical operatives in conjunction with a vigilance group during a mop-up at Munhaye Forest in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Shehu said, “On March 10, 2023, the police tactical operatives, in conjunction with the vigilantes, while on a mop-up operation near Munhaye Forest, successfully dislodged some bandits’ camp belonging to recalcitrant bandits’ kingpin known as Dogo Sule.

“As a result of the operation, 14 hostages, comprising two male adults, seven females and five children below the age of two years, were rescued.”

