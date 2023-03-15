Police Declare Bauchi House Of Reps Wanted Over Alleged Murder

Published:

The Force Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has declared the current member of the House of Representatives representing Bauchi Federal Constituency, Hon Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, wanted.

Abdullahi was declared wanted over alleged criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, disturbance of public peace and culpable homicide.





The police further announced N1 million reward for anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the 45-year-old lawmaker.

The declaration is contained in the Special Police Gazette Bulletin with reference number: CB: 2685/Bsx/VOL.T/4s with the caption: Wanted.





The bulletin which has the picture and address of the lawmaker on it, was from the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Bauchi State Police Command issued by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The bulletin was made available to journalists on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil.

It reads, “Hon. Yakubu Abdullahi Shehu (Wakilin Birni), ‘m’ 45 years old. Last known address: Off Danjuma Goje street, Makama new extension, Jahun ward, Bauchi Local Government, Bauchi State.





“The above person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police on CRO Form 5, issued by the Inspector General of Police. He is wanted in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, inciting disturbance of public peace and culpable homicide.





“The State Criminal Investigation Department (S.C.I.D) No.1 refers to this bulletin and gives details of rewards of one million (1,000,000) naira for the arrest of this person issued by the authority of the Inspector General of Police.

“Anyone with information that could assist in his arrest should please contact: 08151849417 or report at any nearest police station.”

However, the lawmaker accused Governor Bala Mohammed of masterminding the declaration.

“He doesn’t want me to come to Bauchi for fear of being defeated in the governorship election. I was not formally invited by the police and being a serving member of the House Representative, there are laid down procedures to either invite or get a member’s attention and even arrest.

“The process start from the office of the Speaker down to the Clark of the House through which I will be communicated with any message or invitation.”

Abdullahi was elected in 2019 under the platform of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). He later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and recently joined the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) under which he contested the Bauchi North Senatorial ticket but lost to Senator Lawal Yahaya Gumau.





Recall that on May 16, 2021, Bauchi Emirate Council suspended Abdullahi as the traditional title holder of Wakilin Birnin Bauchi indefinitely.

In a swift reaction then, Abdullahi alleged that Govenor Bala Mohammed was behind his suspension over his refusal to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he dumped PRP but choose to return to his former party, APC.

Similarly, on October 4, 2021, Bauchi State Government demolished Abdullahi’s house over alleged violation of the government policy on land administration and on the allegation that the house wqs being used as a hideout by criminal elements terrorising residents of the neighboring houses.

The police declaration has stirred insinuations in some quarters that it may not be unconnected to the March 18 governorship election in the state considering the face-off between Abdullahi and the governor.

Also the lawmaker has been linked with the recent clash between supporters of PDP and APC in Duguri, the hometown of the governor during the APC rally in the area.

The clash led to the killing of one person while 15 others sustained injuries.

The lawmaker is now a member of the APC gubernatorial campaign council of Air Martial Saddique Baba Abubakar, the APC governorship cabdidate in the March 18 elections.

