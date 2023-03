Published:

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa are currently leading a protest today (Monday) to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Abuja.





The Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and other leaders and supporters of the party gathered at the Legacy House Maitama to begin their protest March to INEC National Headquarters.

Share This