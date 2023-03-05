Peter Obi Rewards Lady Who Made Him Cry On Television

Published:

Gimba Sophia Emmanuel is the girl from Nasarawa state that made Peter Obi cry on national television. He spoke passionately about how she was not able to buy an Oven of N75,000 after learning baking and Cathering services. She graduated from the University in 2018.

Peter Obi has assisted her in acquiring every equipments she needed to start her business.

Interestingly, she had indicated that she would procure Nigerian made baking equipment according to a post made by the Labour Party Presidential Candidate on his verified social media handle

