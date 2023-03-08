Peter Obi Receives Female FCT Senator-elect Ireti Kingibe

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has received the second female Senator-elect of the Federal Capital Territory, who won the seat under the banner of the party, Ireti Kingibe.

“A very hearty congratulations to senator-elect Mrs @ireti_kingibe; the second elected female senator for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. Her election is in keeping with our commitment to women and youth,” Obi said in a tweet where he also shared photos of himself and Kingibe on Tuesday.

Obi said he, alongside the Labour Party, the OBIdient family, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, felt gratified that the senator-elect would be representing the party in the FCT.

“We look forward to your diligent service and contribution towards nation-building,” he added.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday presented Certificates of Return to senators-elect.

The Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, presented the certificates to the winners of the just concluded senatorial elections held on February 25 at the National Collation Centre, also referred to as the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

