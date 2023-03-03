Peter Obi Anambra Landslide Victory: Gov Soludo Panics, Begs Anambarians To Vote APGA Candidates

Published:





Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has appealed to people of the state to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the upcoming March 11th, 2023 State House of Assembly elections.

He said voting for APGA candidates during the election, would help him sustain the tempo of development across the 21 local government areas of the State.

Soludo, made the appeal through his Chief Press Secretary, Comrade Christian Aburime while speaking to Journalists in Awka, on Friday, in preparation ahead of next Saturday’s House of Assembly election in the State.

The governor said the best way for the people to support his administration’s development strides was for them to massively vote the candidates of APGA in the election.

He noted that massive support for APGA’s candidates will enable him to work and attract more dividends of democracy to the State.

“If we have APGA in control of the state Assembly, we will continue to do our jobs unhindered.“But, if the opposition is allowed to have their way, it means that development will be stalled,” Soludo explains.

He assured that if the people would listen to his appeal and vote the party’s candidates, before the end of his first term in office, Anambra State will emerge the most secure, business-friendly, livable and prosperous State in Nigeria.

Soludo also appealed to Journalists to always report issues that will sustain the already existing peace in the State.

It was gathered that only House of Assembly election will take place in the state, on Saturday next week.













