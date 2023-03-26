Pastor Killed , Wife Abducted In Kaduna

Published:

Bandits have killed a pastor of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Rev. Musa Mairimi, andkidnapped his wife in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident happened on Thursday night, March 23, 2023, at ECWA Church Buda (2) Kasuwa Magani DCC in Kajuru.

Hausa Christians Foundation - HAFCO, confirmed the incident in a Facebook post on Friday, March 24.

“The Church in Kajuru woke up to the sad news of Murder and Kidnapping this morning. The Fulani Militia have k!lled Rev. Musa Mairimi and abducted his wife this night 23/3/2023 at ECWA Church Buda (2) Kasuwa Magani DCC. Kajuru local government of Kaduna State. Oh Lord we ask for the Grace and Courage to Boldly declare your Counsel for the Salvation of Mankind even amidst this raging persecution. May Your Church keep advancing in Jesus Name. Amen,” the post read

Share This