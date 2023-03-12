Ondo Man Found Unconscious In Room, Wife, Baby Die

Published:

The Ondo State Police Command on Saturday said it began an investigation into the cause of death of a woman and her baby in Owo community, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the 29-year-old woman, identified as Tawa, and her husband were found unconscious while their five months old baby was already dead in the room on Friday.

The family was said to have gone to bed hale and hearty on Thursday.

A source said the couple bought a new generator a few days earlier and it was running on Thursday evening before the family went to bed, raising suspicion that the incident could have been caused by generator fumes.

According to the source, the family was met in a critical condition on Friday.

While the baby was already dead, the couple were unconscious and were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where the wife gave up the ghost.

The source said, “When the deceased’s elder sister did not see her at work on Friday afternoon, she became worried. So, she and some co-workers went to their house to check on them. When they got to their house, they met the door locked and had to forcefully break in.

“They were shocked to see the couple in a coma while their baby was already dead. So, they rushed them to the FMC where the wife passed away and the husband in a critical condition.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident but said investigation was ongoing.

She said, “For now, we can’t say exactly what caused the incident. Some are saying it was caused by generator fumes, but an empty bottle of sniper was also found in the room. So, it might be that the couple sprayed the insecticide in the room before going to bed. But investigation is ongoing.”

