OJ's Restaurant Opens In Lokoja With Mouthwatering Delicacies

A new first class restaurant serving the best of Nigerian delicacies has opened in Lokoja in Kogi State

OJ restaurant is located at No 1, Sarkin Noman, beside Matrix filling station, former Sizzlers building,

The restaurant opened on the 25th of March, 2023

Some of its facilities include a large hall, VIP lounge, children's play and eating area, drivers lounge, main eating area for passengers.

Very clean, hygienic conveniences, a minimal and large parking space.





Food available are banga with either fresh fish or bushmeat and starch or any swallow, fried rice, jollof rice, banga rice, white rice, yam and egg sauce, fried fish, snails, chicken and turkey.

The restaurant is currently running an Easter promo, 50% discount on all our meals.

Stop by to rest on your next trip to either south west, south east or south south along the Abuja Lokoja expressway





















