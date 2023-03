𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐭 O𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 S𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 Of P𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 O𝐧 𝐓𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐛𝐮 T𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 S𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 M𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬

Published:

A ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ญ has O๐ซ๐๐ž๐ซed S๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž Of P๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ O๐ง Bola ๐“๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐›๐ฎ T๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก S๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž๐ M๐ž๐š๐ง๐ฌ

The ruling followed separate ex-parte applications that were brought before the court by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.





The two accused the President-elect Tinubu, of deliberately avoiding the service of their petitions on him.





They told the court that several attempts they made to effect service of the petitions on Tinubu, proved abortive.





According to the petitioners, the President-elect deliberately made himself elusive with a view to frustrating their effort to hand him copies of the petition as required by the law.

