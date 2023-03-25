Nollywood Actress Gbemi Anjola Dies From Cancer

Published:

Fast-rising actress Gbemi Anjola has died at the age of 33 after a battle with ovarian cancer.

One of her colleagues, confirmed her death.

The source said Gbemi was diagnosed with the ailment some time in 2021.

The actress reportedly went to Dubai, UAE for chemotherapy for about six months and returned.

However, the source noted that for the past one month, Gbemi complained of frequent headaches and loss of memory and was taken to the hospital.

“Yesterday (Friday) she was very fine but around 7pm she complained of headache again and was rushed to the hospital where she passed away,” the source added.





On March 14, Gbemi celebrated her younger brother Moses Anjola on Instagram on his 29th birthday.





She wrote, “Hey kiddo! Thank you for always being there for me. Thank you for not getting tired of me despite my angers issue.

“Thank you for always looking for solutions. Thank you for being a good kid. Thank you for sharing my MOM’S womb with you.

“May the GOOD LORD continue to bless you. May everything you lay hands on will continue to bless you. We will not cry over us in JESUS NAME.”





