Nigerian Saved From Committing Suicide In India

Published:

A 37-year-old Nigerian man made an attempt on his life upon receiving news of his parents' deaths in an auto crash, Delhi Police said in a statement on Sunday, March 26, 2023.





The police said that on March 18, 2023, the man identified simply as Ndinojuo, jumped from the second floor of a building in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, adding that he was recovering.





A PCR call about the incident was received at Nihar Vihar police station, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh.





He claimed that when he arrived at the scene, he discovered the Nigerian national lying there injured and pleading with onlookers for assistance.





Ndinojuo was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was treated, the DCP said.





In his police statement, Ndinojuo said that on March 18, he got information that his father and mother d!ed in an accident at his native place, he said.

He was suffering from depression and this news distressed him so he jumped from the second floor of the building, the DCP said.





Statement of neighbours were also recorded and they corroborated the victim's statement, police said, adding that no foul play was suspected during the enquiry.

Share This