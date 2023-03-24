Nigeria Air Will Commence Operations Before May 29 ... FG

Published:

In spite of lingering court case, the Federal Government has insisted the National Carrier, Nigeria Air, will take to the sky before May 29, 2023.

Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, gave the assurances during the National Aviation Stakeholders Forum 2023, on Thursday.

He said the Federal Government is taking necessary measures to overcome the hurdles introduced by the indigenous airlines that went to court to stop the process.

The minister described as unfair the action of the local airlines, adding that the Buhari government had supported local airlines more than all previous governments.

He accused them of constituting a stumbling block to the actualisation of the national carrier which will impact new jobs and better opportunities in the industry.

He said the Nigerian Aviation industry is the only one in the world where qualified pilots are without jobs.

He said 50 pilots had come to him complaining about their unemployment status, adding that the national carrier should be able to employ more pilots and create other job opportunities.

He said Ethiopian Airlines, the offered bidder for the national carrier is highly competent, and profitable enough to add value to the Nigerian aviation sector.

