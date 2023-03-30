Missing Popular Comedian Ijoba Lande Found After Several Days

Published:

Popular social media comedian Ganiyu Kehinde aka Ijoba Lande who was declared missing has been found.

The comedian's wife reported him missing on Sunday.

She said, “This is to inform the public that IJOBA LANDE left home to an unknown destination on the 26th of march around 9:00 pm and up till now we can find him we have reported the case at the nearest police station and with their help they help us to send signal to radio station please if you noticed anything you can fm his account or @ijesaekun





“He left his phone at home after breaking his fasting on the 26th that was the last time we heard from him,” Ijoba Lande’s wife wrote on Instagram.

The comedian on his Instagram page shared a video of himself making his way back home along with the message "Thanks everyone."

In the video he was accompanied by relatives and friends.

Share This