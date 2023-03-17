MC Oluomo Threatens To Deal With Opposition Voters Ahead Of Governorship Election In Lagos

Published:

Chairman of Lagos State Parks Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo has been spotted in a live feed on Instagram, warning and threatening voters ahead of this Saturday, March 18 governorship and state Assembly elections.

In the video making the rounds online, MC Oluomo was heard saying we have begged them , they refused and added “Iya Chukwudi, if you know you no wan vote for us, siddon for your home o” ( else , we'll deal with you )

Oluomo also told those listening audience that if they notice they are losing, they know what to do.

The State Government and Security agents have not reacted to his call to violence





