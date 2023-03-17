MC OLUOMO RECANTS..SAYS I DID NOT THREATEN VOTERS, I WAS REFERRING TO MAMA CHUKWUDI MY FRIEND ( Video)

Published:





The Chairman of Lagos Parks and a Chieftain of APC MC Oluomo has denied threatening voters in Lagos





The head of the transport unions in Lagos in a video released on Friday was reacting to the backlash that followed a video which surfaced online on Thursday obtained by CKN News where he was seen threatening to deal with anyone that refuses to vote his candidate

He asked anyone who is not ready to vote his candidate on Saturday to stay off the streets and polling stations else there will be bloodshed





The threat generated a lot of misgivings from Nigerians who asked Security agencies to get him arrested





The Lagos State Commissioner of Police said the transporter is being investigated

But making a 360 turnaround, MC Oluomo in the latest video said he has no intention of threatening any voter arguing if they were threatened how would they come out for his candidates and vote for his candidate





To prove his point, he also presented the " mama Chukwudi " he was referring to in his previous video





The woman who spoke in English and Igbo said MC Oluomo has been her customer for years





