3 Year Old Girl Shot By Boy Dies In Ogun, Gun Owner Arrested

Men of Ogun State Police Command on Friday, March 10, arrested 45-year-old Semiu Adegesin, pictured above, for his contributory negligence that led to the death of a 3-year-old girl, Esther Samuel.

A statement by the spokesperson of the police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Imasayi Divisional Headquarters that a 13-year-old boy identified as Ope Babalola shot and killed the deceased with a dane gun at Kukudi Village, Imasayi.

‘’Upon the information, the DPO Imasayi division, SP Arowojeun Michael, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the deceased was met in the pool of her own blood. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect Semiu Adegesin loaded his dane gun, and carelessly kept it in an open place at the backyard of the house where children used to play. It was there the 13-year old Ope Babalola picked the loaded gun, pointed it at the deceased and pulled the trigger.''





Oyeyemi said the deceased was quickly taken to General Hospital Ilaro, where she was confirmed d€ad by the doctor on duty. He added that the owner of the dane gun was promptly arrested and taken to the station for interrogation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, who described the incident as unfortunate, sympathized with the deceased's family and appealed for calm as the case will be properly investigated. The CP has directed that the case be transferred to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

