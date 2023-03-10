Man Arrested For Defrauding Prostitute With Fake Bank Alert In Ondo

Published:

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, on Thursday, arraigned a man, Samuel Oni, before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Akure, for allegedly defrauding a sex worker, Blessing Olaitan, of N120,000.

During the proceeding, Olaitan told the court that she was a professional sex worker, adding that after having sex with her, the defendant allegedly collected N80,000 from her with a promise to transfer the money alongside her N15,000 professional fee to her account.

She, however, noted that she later discovered that she received a fake alert from Oni who was arraigned before the court on two-count bordering on conspiracy and stealing.

The charge read, “That you, Samuel Oni, and others at large on March 2023, at Alagbaka, Akure, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did conspire with yourselves to commit a criminal offence to with (sic) stole a sum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira of Mrs Blessing Olaitan, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

“That you, Samuel Oni, on March 1, 2023, at Alagbaka, Akure, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did steal a sum of one hundred and twenty thousand naira of Mrs Blessing Olaitan, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 37, Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State, 2006.”

Oni, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsel, Barrister E.O Nifemi, urged the court to grant the defendant bail but the NSCDC prosecutor, Mr David Ebriku, opposed the bail application, praying the court to remand the defendant.

Ruling on the matter, the Magistrate, Tope Aladejana, granted the defendant bail with a sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till April 17, 2023, for hearing.

