LASG Seals Popular Chiffy Supermarket For Selling Expired Products

The Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) today shut down Chiffy supermarket, located at No 3, Oduduwa Creasent GRA, Ikeja, for selling expired toothpaste and other household products.

The General Manager, LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo Esq. had earlier on Sunday responded and acted swifly by visiting the supermaket following a tip-off from a Consumers facebook post alerting the Agency and the public on the sales of the expired products at Chiffy Supermaket in GRA Ikeja.





Upon arrival at the supermarket, Solebo disclosed that the toothpaste and other products found in the store had no price tags and were all expired. He added that the dates found on them were discovered to have expired since August 2022, November 2022, January 2023 and being sold to unsuspecting members of the public.





He said, in line with the THEMES Agenda of Mr. Governor, such act would not be tolerated in Lagos State, while he disclosed that the matter is already before a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution.





Solebo who reiterated LASCOPA’s mandate of protecting the interest of consumers against expired, hazardous and substandard products, said that the supermarket would remain shut and placed under surveillance, while sample of the Products confiscated would be destroyed by the relevant Government Agency.





He said the action became necessary in order to rid the State of all forms of unscrupulous and unfair trade practices and to further ensure the safety of consumers from the dangers of expired products which may lead to death without people knowing the cause, . He further stressed that the era of cheating and short-changing consumers in Lagos was over.





Solebo urged members of the public to always speak out if they find such act that negates consumers safety or visit the Agency’s Head office located at 2b, Soji Adepegba Close, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, or any of its Annex offices at Badagry Local Government Secretariat, Bariga LCDA , Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA and Ikorodu Local Government Secretariat, or call 08092509777, 08124993895, 09064323154

