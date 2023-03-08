Lagos LP Guber Candidate Visits Scene Of Lagos Market Fire , Donates N15m ( Pictures)

Published:

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) on Wednesday visited shop owners whose properties were burnt during a fire mishap at Akere Spare Parts Market, in the Ajegunle area of Lagos.

Gbadebo commiserated with the victims of the fire incident also donated the sum of N15m while assuring that the market will be rebuilt to international standard.





It was reported that a mysterious fire gutted Akere Spare Parts Market, Kirikiri Road, Akere Bus Stop, Olodi-Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos, destroying properties worth several millions of naira.

Speaking on the incident, the Director, of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said the firefighters promptly contained the ranging fire and prevented it from spreading wild.

