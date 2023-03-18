Labour Party Agent Killed In Lagos..Gbadebo Vivour

Published:

The Labour Party Gubernatorial candidate for Lagos State Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour has claimed that one of his agent in Apapa was today shot dead by political thugs

Speaking from his Party's situation room on Saturday afternoon, he alleged that reports reaching him have it that his supporters and voters were intimidated and harassed allover the State

He also alleged that several were prevented from casting their votes

Gbadebo Rhodes called on security agents to do the needful in order to prevent breakdown of law and order in the State

