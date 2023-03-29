Kano APC Guber Candidate Accepts Defeat, Congratulates NNPP’s Gov-elect

Published:

The Kano state governorship candidate on the platform of All Progressive Congress( APC), Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has accepted the verdict of INEC over the victory of the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People Party(NNPP) Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, as the winner of the gubernatorial election held on March 18, 2023.



Dr Gawuna, who is the incumbent deputy governor in a congratulatory message contained in a short Audio recording, Gawuna prayed to the newly elected Governor and hope that he would discharge his duties diligently according to the laws of the land.



He said, “We are going to be law-abiding citizens” and also called on members of the APC in the state to accept it as the will of God.

He then prays for peace and tranquillity to reign in Kano and Nigeria in general

Share This