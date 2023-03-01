Peter Obi Set To Address Nigerians, International Community

Published:

The Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi stated that he will soon address Nigerians and the international community.

He made this known in a tweet on Wednesday, where he stated that his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, was addressing an international press conference at the party's headquarters in Abuja.

Obi wrote, "Our Vice presidential candidate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, is addressing an international press conference at the Labour Party Headquarters in Abuja.

"I intend to address Nigerians and the international community shortly."

This is coming hours after his All Progressive Congress counterpart, Bola Tinubu, was announced as the presidential election winner.

