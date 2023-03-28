I Spend N2.7m Monthly On Skincare... Bobrisky

Published:

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has disclosed the whopping amount he spends monthly on his skincare.

In a post shared via Snapchat, the self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ maintained that he spends not less than N2.7 million every month to take care of his skin.





In his words:

“My body cream alone wants to kill me. I’m on the phone with my cream plugged and my bill is 2.650,000. Omo, before any man can touch me you gat pay well o.

“Her skin cost millions for those broke a$s who think I’m cheap. My monthly skincare is N2.7 million. That’s many of you monthly rent.”

Share This