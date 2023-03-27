How Yobe Speaker I Defeated Got Me Arrested During Ramadan ..36 Year Lawmaker-Elect

Published:

Lawan Musa Majakura, a 34-year-old lawmaker-elect, has explained how the Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Ahmed Mirwa Lawan, got him arrested after criticising him for alleged poor representation.

Majakura defeated the speaker in the house of assembly elections with 182 votes to represent Nguru II constituency of Nguru Local Government Area.

The lawmaker-elect who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) told Daily Trust via telephone how he was arrested on two occasions.

He said, “Actually, I was arrested two times. One of them was from a politician in the APC before I left the party, after I criticised him on Facebook. He told the police to arrest and detain me for five days.













