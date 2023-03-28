How My Husband Helped Me Overcome Miscarriage Scare - Faith Oyedepo

Published:

Pastor Faith Oyedepo, wife of Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, on Monday night, revealed how she almost suffered a miscarriage and her husband’s reaction to the threat.

Pastor Faith said she saw blood flowing from her and told her husband she had miscarried, but he declared she couldn’t have a miscarriage, and the pregnancy was sustained.

She tweeted: “I remember when I was pregnant with our first son. One day, I saw blood flowing from me, and when my husband returned home, I told him that I had a miscarriage.

“Boldly, and without any hesitation, he said, ‘You can’t have a miscarriage!’, and then asked to be served his meal.

“That statement activated the spirit of faith, and the pregnancy was sustained. You need to accelerate your operation of the spirit of faith daily, and then, you will find the miraculous, a daily occurrence for you.”









