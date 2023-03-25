'Hotel Rwanda' Hero, Paul Rusesabagina, Freed From 25-year Jail Sentence

Published:

Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the Hollywood film, "Hotel Rwanda," was released from prison in Rwanda after his prison sentence was commuted on Friday by the country's President Paul Kagame.

CNN reports that the US senior administration officials told reporters on Friday that Rusesabagina, a US legal permanent resident, had been transferred to the residence of the Qatari ambassador in Kigali.

Rusesabagina, an outspoken critic of President Kagame, is best known for saving hundreds of Rwandans during the country's genocide by sheltering them in the hotel he managed.

He was arrested by Rwandan authorities while he was travelling in 2020.

Rusesabagina was found guilty of terrorism-related charges in September 2021 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. The commutation of his sentence comes after he asked Kagame for a pardon in an October 2022 letter.

