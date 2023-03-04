Hollywood Actor Tom Sizemore Dies In Sleep Weeks After Brain Disease

Published:

Actor Tom Sizemore, who starred in the popular war film Saving Private Ryan, died at 61 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm two weeks ago and died in his sleep on Friday in a hospital in California.

Sizemore became a star with acclaimed tough-guy roles in "Natural Born Killers" and the cult-classic crime thriller "Heat".

He was married to actress Maeve Quinlan, known for her role in US soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful", between 1996 and 1999.

He is survived by his 17-year-old twin sons, Jayden and Jagger, and his brother Paul, all of whom were reportedly by his side when he died.





Sky News

